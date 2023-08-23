Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

August 23, 2023
Stansbury Days Celebration

Stansbury Days entertained Tooele County  

Stansbury days 2023 stretched from Aug. 17 to 19, with a huge variety of events: Vendor Fair, Kids Games, Triathlon, Parade, Car Show, Art Show, Food Trucks, Pickleball Tournament, Cardboard Box Race, Tunnel Vision, Star Party, Kids Triathlon, and a Lighted Boat Parade.

It all culminated on Saturday night with fireworks on the lake.

The Stansbury Service Agency posted on Facebook: “We’re beyond grateful for the outstanding success of this year’s Stansbury Days event, organized and presented by the Stansbury Service Agency for the very first time! A heartfelt thank you to Joyce McMullen, our wonderful volunteers, and every individual who played a crucial role in making this experience unforgettable. Your commitment embodies the unity that defines Stansbury. Your support and dedication have truly made a significant impact.

