Stansbury Days return

Organizers plan for tradition and growth this weekend ♦

The annual Stansbury Days is back up and running this year after the pandemic and will be celebrated this weekend. Celebration includes classic events, as well as new ones.

“We are trying to stick to as much tradition as possible while planning for the growth that has happened in our community over the past two years, since we weren’t able to have Stansbury Days last year because of COVID,” said Bridgette Toone, president of the Stansbury Park Community Events non-profit organization. “We are really excited to be able to host Stansbury Days this year and we are making a lot of plans to be able to adapt to that growth.”

This year, many traditional events, like the parade, the cardboard boat and paddleboard races will be happening, along with some new events, such as a fencing demonstration, a foam party, and firefighter activities.

“There are a lot of old things and a lot of new things, and we are hoping there is something for everyone,” said Toone.

The celebration will kick off Thursday at 6 p.m. with a pickleball tournament at the Porter Way Park and end with adult paddle board races on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Other events will include nerf wars, food trucks, free swimming, and a kid’s entrepreneur marketplace. See pages 4 and 5 for a full schedule of Stansbury Days events.

In order to participate, community members don’t have to pay anything.

“Stansbury Days is totally paid for by corporate sponsorships and by donations,” said Toone. “There are no tax dollars or HOA fees, and there is no barrier for participation. Everything is donated and paid for by the corporate sponsors. It’s one of the few events in the state that is not run by a municipality or paid for by taxes, so I think that’s a pretty significant thing.

“That’s the fun thing about Stansbury Days, that everything is paid for. There isn’t a cost barrier. It’s not like ‘only this religious group can play’ or ‘only this neighborhood can play’. Everyone can participate and be involved, and everyone is welcome to.”

Toone has a message for community members about Stansbury Days.

“Come meet your neighbors and have a good time. Come say goodbye to summer and wrap up the season before we head back to school,” Toone said.

The community of Stansbury Park has been around for 52 years.

Later this year, Stansbury Park will host Pumpkin Days on Oct. 9. and breakfast with Santa on Dec. 4.

They will also be having an icebreaker event on Jan 1, 2022.

The Transcript Bulletin will update the public about these events before they occur.