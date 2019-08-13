Stansbury Days set for weekend of community fun for everyone

A parade, food trucks, races and car shows will all be a part of Stansbury Park’s annual community days, set to begin this Friday evening.

Festivities get underway on Friday, with food trucks at Porter Way Park presented by the Food Truck League from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. After grabbing something to eat, attendees can head down to the lawn near the Stansbury Clubhouse for a special showing of Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” courtesy of Mosquito Squad.

The following morning, the Stansbury Days Triathlon begins with the sprint triathlon at 7 a.m., with athletes completing a 500-meter swim, 12-mile bike and 3.1-mile run. Younger competitors aged 13-17 can compete in a super sprint triathlon, while there will be a kids tri for those aged 5-12.

The Stansbury Days Parade will begin at 10 a.m., beginning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Bayshore Drive, then turning right onto Lakeside Drive. The parade continues to Lakeview, then Clubhouse Drive and past the Stansbury Clubhouse. The route ends where Clubhouse Drive meets with Country Club Drive.

Following the parade will be a car show, which will be held on the greenspace adjacent to the Stansbury Park Improvement building off Stansbury Parkway. The car show, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will culminate with an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

There will also be a cardboard boat race, a Stansbury Park tradition, held at noon and 12:30 p.m. at Stansbury Lake. The race is broken into two groups, ages 5-12 and 13 and older.

Awards will be presented to the first-place finisher in each age group, the cardboard boat with the best overall design and the Titanic, for the best sinking ship.

Stansbury Days is hosted by Stansbury Park Community Events, a nonprofit that sponsors and organizes events and activities in Stansbury Park.