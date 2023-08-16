This weekend residents of Stansbury Park will celebrate the annual “Stansbury Days” which will include a reveal of the Porter Way Park tunnel, sporting tournaments, boat races, an art show, games, food, a parade, and fireworks.

The Stansbury Service Agency took over the organization of Stansbury Days this year and will host the event.

The celebration begins Thursday, Aug. 17 when Ashlyn Garrard, former executive assistant at the Stansbury Service Agency will reveal the Porter Way Park tunnel to members of the community. The tunnel includes 50 murals from young artists with the theme, “Colors of our past paint a bright future.”

“It’s been so cute seeing what the kids have come up with,” Garrard said. “I’m so proud of the creativity that our youth have. You go down there and it’s unique to see that every slab has its different artwork on it. Nothing is the same.”

Garrard wanted to turn the tunnel into a work of art after graffiti artists were continuously tagging in the tunnel on a regular basis.

She made her dream a reality and now everything in the tunnel is nearly complete — just in time for the reveal on Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m. Porter Way Park is located at 85 E. Porter Way.

Everyone, regardless of whether they live in Stansbury Park or not, is invited to attend and see the tunnel. After the reveal, there will be a young entrepreneurs fair at the park. During the event, kids 12-18 will be selling their artwork, creations, and inventions.

Also at 6 p.m., there will be a youth pickleball tournament at Porter Way Park. Please call the Stansbury Service Agency at 435-882-6188 or visit stansburypark.org for more information.

Along with the above events, there will be several food trucks at the park from 5:30-8 p.m.

There will be an adult pickleball tournament on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Porter Way Park from 5-10 p.m.

A kid’s triathlon will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. During the race, kids will swim in the Stansbury Park pool, and bike and run around Stansbury Park.

To learn more about these events, please visit the website or call the Service Agency.

Saturday, Aug. 19 will start early with an adult triathlon at 7 a.m. and will include a swim in the Stansbury lake, running, and biking. Those interested in signing up should visit the website.

There will be an adult pickleball tournament at Porter Way Park at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m.

The vendor fair, featuring businesses and sellers from all over Tooele County will begin at 10 a.m. near the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.

A historical display and art show will open at 11 a.m. in the upstairs area of the clubhouse.

Kids games, including mini golf, and a petting zoo will be set up near the tennis courts by the clubhouse at 11 a.m.

A cardboard boat race will begin at noon in the lake near the clubhouse. Kids participating will make their own cardboard boat and follow a course in the water. Whichever boat sinks last wins.

There will be a paddle board race for adults at 2 p.m.. During the event, participants will follow a course in the lake.

There will be food trucks at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse and near the Millpond Spa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a car show at the Millpond Spa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and games for adults at the same time. Throughout the day, there will also be entertainment including singers, dancers, and groups.

There will be a lighted boat race in the lake near the clubhouse at 8 p.m. Those participating will decorate their boats with lights and travel around the lake. There will be a prize for the best decorated boat.

For more information about the events and races, please visit the website or call the Service Agency.

Stansbury Days will end with a fireworks display at 9:45 a.m. Those interested in attending will be able to sit around the clubhouse area.

“It’s awesome that we are able to have an event like this,” Garrard said. “It’s going to be amazing.”