Stansbury Days to be held this weekend

It’s time.

The tradition that marks the end of summer — at least socially — in Tooele County, the annual Stansbury Days Celebration, will be held this weekend.

“Stansbury Days is a time to feel the community come together for one last hurrah,” said Bridgette Toone, who is in charge of the event this year. “This is an event to celebrate a diverse community and welcome everyone.”

The event will kick off Friday evening at Porter Way Park near the pavilion at 9 p.m. with a movie. The movie to be shown is yet to be determined, but it will be family friendly, according to Toone.

Early Saturday morning, a triathlon starts at 7 a.m. It’s not too late to register. Those interested can log on to stansburycommunity.org.

The Stansbury Days Parade starts promptly at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 5899 Bayshore Drive.

The parade will continue down Lakeside, then turn on Lakeview, and proceed to Clubhouse Drive, travel past the clubhouse, and continue until the road meets Country Club Drive.

After the parade, at 11 a.m. there will be a free foam party on the lawn at the Clubhouse, presented by Beehive Broadband. The party will last until the foam runs out.

Also at 11 a.m., there will be a car show near the skatepark, off of Stansbury Parkway, where individuals will be able to show off their cars and mingle with the community until 3 p.m. This event is presented by Lorina and Ky of Insurance Network, Hometown Tire and Auto, and All Types Plumbing. Those interested in participating in the car show should visit the Stansbury Days website or call Ky Tawhai at 435-882-1500.

A vendor fair will also be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The famous “cardboard boat race,”presented this year by Tooele Valley Real Estate, will take place at noon and 12:30 p.m. For more information or to register a child, please visit the website.

Saturday evening beginning at sunset, the public is welcome to attend a star party at the observatory, located at 20 Plaza. The event will end around 11 p.m.

To finish off the busy day of festivities, there will be a firework display over the lake at 9:45 p.m.

Stansbury Days is free to attend and free to participate in.

The event is put on by a nonprofit organization, Stansbury Park Community Events. The leaders of the organization, Kent and Bridgette Toone, aim to create activities that make people feel welcome.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they have to pay to belong; that’s alienating and can leave people feeling excluded,” she said.