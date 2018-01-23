Stansbury defends region title

Seven pins lead SHS past Tooele in dual ♦

The Stansbury wrestling team was eager to defend its region title against archrival Tooele Thursday night, and it showed.

The Stallions dominated the annual dual between the teams, picking up a 48-24 win on Senior Night that all but clinched the Region 11 crown with one week left in the regular season. Seven of Stansbury’s nine wins on the night came by pin.

“The guys wrestled well,” Stansbury coach Tyson Linnell said. “We had a couple guys out, but we had some guys step up and wrestle well and get wins where I didn’t think we’d get some wins. It was good.”

Tooele coach Cody Valdez’s lineup was ravaged by illness, forcing him to make some late substitutions, but he wasn’t about to use that as an excuse following the loss.

“That hurts that we didn’t have our expected lineup,” Valdez said. “We still didn’t wrestle well enough to come away with the win.”

Stansbury took control of the dual in the lower weights. The dual began with Stansbury’s Luis Mejia beating Griffen Bate 4-1 at 220 pounds, followed by a 4-2 win by Tooele’s Hinckley Alesana over Braxton Ard at 285. But the Stallions won the next four matches by pin, taking a commanding 27-3 lead in the dual.

Jake Otero got the Stallions started by pinning Tooele’s Cannon Manning at the 1:39 mark of the 106-pound match. Dylian Moore then needed just 54 seconds to pin Cody Smith at 113 pounds, followed by Owen Gull’s win over Ethan Hunter 2:47 into the 120-pound match. Danny Khoundet then pinned Wyatt Evans at the 1:05 mark of the 126-pound bout.

“We started off really good, built some momentum and just kind of kept riding that momentum,” Linnell said. “Some of the matches I didn’t think we’d win, I think we won because momentum was in our favor at that time.”

Tooele’s Eli Messick pinned Stansbury’s Braydon Allie with 1:20 left in the third period of the 132-pond match to stop the Stallions’ run briefly. However, a quartet of Stansbury seniors got their team right back on the winning track. First, Anthony Herrera put together a dominating performance against Tooele’s Carlos Martinez-Coronilla at 138 pounds, pinning him with 1:27 left in the second period after building an 11-2 lead. Logan Gustafson took down Tooele’s Wyatt Chaplin just before the first-period buzzer at 145, and Dawson Stewart battled back from an early 5-0 deficit to beat D’Warren Robinson 6-5 at 152. Jacob Medsker then pinned Hunter Nelson at the 1:17 mark of the first period at 160 pounds, putting Stansbury up 48-9.

“We looked good today,” Linnell said. “We didn’t have a lot of guys having to cut weight on the day of the match, so that was huge.”

Tooele won the final three matches of the evening. Carter Grgich picked up a 3-1 decision over Jamon Davis at 170 pounds, followed by a pin by Ryan Hintze over Walker Beck at the 2:15 mark of a strong performance at 182. Cesar Ramos wrapped up the night by pinning Connor Perrenoud 56 seconds into the 195-pound match.

“The match, overall, went kind of the way most people expected – not the way we envisioned,” Valdez said. “We had worked hard, but they beat us tonight and there’s no way around that. We did some good things and we had some big matches, we nearly won a few that nobody thought we had a chance and we scared them in a couple spots, but ultimately they were the better team and they walk away as the region champs.”

The divisional tournaments will take place Feb. 2-3, with Stansbury traveling to Uintah High School in Vernal and Tooele headed to Dixie High School in St. George. The top eight finishers in each weight class at the divisional tournaments will advance to the Class 4A state tournament Feb. 9-10 at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem.