Stansbury Drama seeking donations

High School drama program seeking donations to cover losses of COVID-19 cancellations ♦

Stansbury High School’s award winning drama program is pleading with the public to help them reach their 2020 fundraising goal.

“There’s only four days left in our fundraiser, and we still need help in order to reach our goal,” said Glen Carpenter, SHS drama teacher. “We are raising money to continue to improve our drama program.”

The COVID-19 shutdown last spring caused the drama program to postpone two shows to this year.

“We are working to earn back the money lost on those shows,” said Carpenter. “We would also like to eventually replace our lighting equipment with all LED fixtures.”

Stansbury High has been Region Champs for the Utah High School Activities Association for eight years, 2012-2019, and State 3A champions from 2013- 2017.

They qualified 13 students for national competitions through the Utah Thespian Festival in 2012, and 15 students in 2013. They also captured a first place award in theatre marketing in 2012, a first for any high school in Utah.

Stansbury’s one act play, “A Game,” was selected to perform at the 2016 International Thespian Festival.

Average attendance at Stansbury High School’s main-stage shows is approximately 300 people per performance. Almost 4,000 people saw their recent production of “Beauty and the Beast,” according to Carpenter.

Their goal is $10,000 in contributions. As of Thursday morning they had $8,083.

Contributions can be made at snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/stansbury-high-school-drama-2020.