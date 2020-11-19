Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

November 19, 2020
Stansbury Drama seeking donations

High School drama program seeking donations to cover losses of COVID-19 cancellations 

Stansbury High School’s award winning drama program is pleading with the public to help them reach their 2020 fundraising goal.

“There’s only four days left in our fundraiser, and we still need help in order to reach our goal,” said Glen Carpenter, SHS drama teacher. “We are raising money to continue to improve our drama program.”

The COVID-19 shutdown last spring caused the drama program to postpone two shows to this year.

“We are working to earn back the money lost on those shows,” said Carpenter. “We would also like to eventually replace our lighting equipment with all LED fixtures.”

Stansbury High has been Region Champs for the Utah High School Activities Association for eight years, 2012-2019, and State 3A champions from 2013- 2017. 

They qualified 13 students for national competitions through the Utah Thespian Festival in 2012, and 15 students in 2013. They also captured a first place award in theatre marketing in 2012, a first for any high school in Utah.

Stansbury’s one act play, “A Game,” was selected to perform at the 2016 International Thespian Festival. 

Average attendance at Stansbury High School’s main-stage shows is approximately 300 people per performance. Almost 4,000 people saw their recent production of “Beauty and the Beast,” according to Carpenter.

Their goal is $10,000 in contributions. As of Thursday morning they had $8,083.

Contributions can be made at snap-raise.com/v2/fundraisers/stansbury-high-school-drama-2020.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

