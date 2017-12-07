Stansbury drama to present ‘Elf Jr. The Musical” on stage

Stansbury High School drama students will present a musical comedy that should put audiences in the Christmas spirit.

“We wanted to do a Christmas show this year, so Elf Jr. was a good show for this time of year,” said SHS drama director Glen Carpenter. “People recognize the name.”

The show will run on Friday, Saturday and Monday at the SHS auditorium.

The official title of the play is “Elf Jr. The Musical,” and it’s based on the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell, according to Carpenter .

“It was turned into a Christmas musical a while back and did quite well,” Carpenter said.

“It premiered in 2010 and has been revived both in New York and on tour a couple of times,” he added. “The full version was released to regional theaters and the junior version was made available to schools. The reviews are very positive every time it performs.”

The drama director provided a description of the play.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“I really love the story and the songs. And I loved the movie,” Carpenter said. “The songs are fun and the kids are having a blast with this play.”

About 55 students, including technicians, are involved in the presentation of “Elf The Musical Jr.” Buddy is played by Landon Richins, whom Carpenter calls an amazingly talented actor.

“He fits the role perfectly,” Carpenter said.

Music for the play is directed by Erik Mourtgos with choreography by Jerdyn Akeripa and Carpenter.

The musical opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will also be presented twice on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The final show is Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $4.50 to $7.50 and can be purchased at stalliondrama.org or at the door.

Stansbury High School is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park.