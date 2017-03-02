Stansbury drama to present ‘James and the Giant Peach’

On Sunday, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul won an academy award for their song “City of Stars” from the film “La La Land.”

The pair also wrote the music for the stage musical “James and the Giant Peach,” a production that opens Friday at Stansbury High School.

According to the Musical Theatre International website, Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” is now a musical the whole family can enjoy. It originates from the curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

“It was first presented as a play in 2005, and was just released for high schools this year,” said SHS drama teacher Glen Carpenter. “It is a great play for children to enjoy.”

Each year SHS’s Stallion Drama puts on a children’s show. “Big Bad Musical,” “School House Rock Live!” and “The Plain Princess” were shows SHS students have presented in the past.

Critics rave that “James and the Giant Peach” is a “masterpeach,” according to the website.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach. It launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements.

Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building, according to the website.

Carpenter said the cast is made up of students from SHS’s musical theatre class and includes Landon Richins as James, Jaycee Harris as Aunt Spiker and Camilla Uphill as Aunt Sponge. The magical insects James meets on his journey are played by Ryan Nielsen, Bridger Roberts, Shatan Duke, Emily Dale and Reagan Corbett.

“Our leads are freshmen and incredibly talented,” Carpenter said. Freshman Corbett plays a spider, and freshman Richins plays James.

“We’ve been working on this play since October, but only during class,” he added. “We’ve spent less time on this play than we normally do for a musical.”

He said Heather Miller has been a big help making costumes for the play.

“She majored in fashion, and has been helping us since 2012,” Carpenter said.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday with a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Ticket prices range from $4 to $8 and discounts are available online through www.stalliondrama.org. All seats are reserved.