Stansbury Elementary students get to garden

Fourth-grade class raises vegetables for school and homeless people ♦

Students at Stansbury Park Elementary School are getting a chance to work on their green thumbs.

On April 16, students, parents and fourth-grade teacher Andrea Reynolds filled five garden boxes on the school’s campus. The boxes, which were donated by a parent, will be tended to by students as an extension of their classroom curriculum.

During the school year, Reynolds has been teaching her class about plant and animal structures and saw an opportunity to integrate a garden into her lessons.

“I think it’s great to have hands-on experience; it’s what the kids need,” she said.

As a self-proclaimed “environmentalist at heart,” Reynolds also wanted to start something that would give back to the community and the earth.

The garden has been nearly a year in the making, as Reynolds began promoting the idea over last summer.

After her first two requests for funding did not go through, support came months later when the Tooele Education Foundation gave the school a grant in the fall. Parents began donating as well, which gave the project traction to come to fruition.

In December, national plant wholesaler Bonnie Plants also donated to the project, giving $200 to purchase plants.

When the funds and resources were made available, Reynolds’ students took over and worked to fill the garden boxes with soil provided by Adobe Rock.

Fourth-grader Taylor Anderson, who helped fill the boxes, enjoyed gardening.

“It was really fun because we were all playing in the dirt and having fun,” he said.

Harper Nixon also expressed enthusiasm, saying he thinks it will be “really fun doing a garden.”

Among the plants the class will grow are flowers, herbs and vegetables. The plan is to focus mostly on vegetables, which will be used by the school cafeteria to use in food served to students. Any other surplus will be donated to help feed the homeless.

For the time being, Reynolds and her students will have to wait for the last freeze before they can plant anything.

In the interim, they will continue working on their in-class work with starter plants and a grower table, where they are learning to track growth.

Reynolds said her class became more invested in their related lessons, due to the hands-on experience.

“Students have a lot more buy-in when they do a project like this,” she said. “They are so excited about having [the garden] and are learning so much.”

The students are attesting to this by pointing out the knowledge they are gaining.

Kyrie Amory recognizes the value of practical learning and the results it produces.

“I think that it helps me understand how we are going to plant our garden and what the plants need.”

While Reynolds’ class is the only group working in the garden for the rest of the school year, she said other teachers will have the option next year to sign up and join the project.

“I want the garden to be an experience that promotes healthy living and community engagement for not just my students, but the school as a whole,” she said. “The garden is a place of wonder that inspires student curiosity, excitement and engagement in learning.”