Stansbury falls to Canyon View in fifth-place game

Stansbury closed its 2016-17 campaign with a 54-44 loss to Canyon View in the fifth-place game of the Class 3A state playoffs Saturday at Logan High School.

Canyon View junior guard Brantzen Blackner scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Falcons, which led for a majority of the game.

“Well he had 32 the night before, so we stopped him by five, right?” Stansbury head coach Joe White joked after the game.

The Region 12 champions led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter. Stansbury forward Josh Jenkins started a 6-0 run with a putback at the 2:36 mark and two made free throws 90 seconds later. His dunk with 41 seconds left cut the deficit to 50-43.

Jenkins finished with a team-high 21 points, 16 of which came during the second half.

Canyon View made 9-of-14 attempted free throws in the final quarter. Stansbury scored five points in the final two minutes.

“I wasn’t sad or mad that we lost the game,” White said. “The kids played their guts out. They played hard. I told them I was more sad that the season’s over.”

Stansbury senior guard Jase Wanlass gave Stansbury its only lead of the game midway through the second quarter with a layup under the basket to make it 12-11. It was taken away 16 seconds later by Canyon View’s Porter Miller.

Wanlass finished with nine points in his final game in a Stansbury uniform.

“He’s huge. He brings a lot of games played,” White said. “Since region started, he’s been going after every board. He gets hands on loose balls. He’s been playing pretty good defense, and it’s fun to watch.”

Junior forwards Tavika Gagnier and Drake Schlappi combined for 10 points, and senior guard Casey Roberts chipped in another four.

Stansbury finished with a 9-15 overall record in White’s first year as head coach. Since Region 10 action began in January, the Stallions have played .500 ball with a 6-6 record.