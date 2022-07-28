Stansbury football head coach looks to keep team competitive

Scott Froehlich

Sports editor

Stansbury football head coach Eric Alder is not one to dissect statistics or fixate on his team’s win/loss column.

Instead, Alder says his measure of a successful team depends on a willingness to buy into his forward-thinking approach and the culture he has created for the team.

“My expectation is that every day they pour their heart and soul into what they are doing,” Alder said. “And that they pour their heart and soul into getting better and being a good teammate.”

Following a largely successful season, during which the Stallions went 10-3 overall and undefeated in its region, Alder didn’t spend too much time looking back on the season beyond the X’s and O’s. Ultimately, his goal is to build on the team’s character and ensure they are just as successful on the field as they are off it.

“We were fortunate enough to win two playoff games, so we have the talent and everything to be a competitive team,” he said. “But I don’t look at last year and really think about all those statistics.”

Despite losing a handful of seniors to graduation, Alder says the team is still competitive and the six starters returning from last season will do a good job filling those vacancies.

“Those (who are) seniors now are ready,” Alder said. “They’re great leaders and they’ve stepped up — I feel good about our seniors right now.”

With the season starting in just over two weeks, the team is priming itself for what Alder calls the “relentless pursuit of excellence” from beginning to end. As part of the team’s culture, he stresses success in not only football, but academics and day-to-day behavior.

“What I want these guys to embody is becoming part of something bigger than themselves and leaving a piece of them in the program,” Alder said. “That lasts longer than the season does and lasts a lifetime and gives them tools they can build on for the rest of their lives.”

Prior to the season’s start, the team will hold a scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Stansbury High School. They then move on to non-regional games on Aug. 12, facing off against Pine View, Ridgeline and Idaho-based Skyline. Region play starts Sept. 2, when Stansbury visits Uintah in Vernal.

