Stansbury football runs away with quarterfinals game against Olympus

In the team’s final home game of the Utah state high school football tournament, the Stansbury Stallions looked to keep their playoff run alive as they hosted the Olympus Titans.
The No. 21-ranked Titans were fresh off a quarterfinal upset over fifth-ranked Brighton High School. Stansbury, coming off a come-from-behind win over Cedar Valley wasted no time as the semifinal matchup began.
The Stallions opened up its first drive of the first game with an early first down, following a 35-yard bomb thrown by quarterback Ezra Harris to Brock Wilson. After Harris picked up his own first down on a rushing play, the drive was capped off by Dylan Hamilton with a 14-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and give Stansbury an early 7-0 lead.
The Titans responded in earnest on the ensuing drive, knotting the game at seven after After methodically marching the ball down to midfield on the ensuing drive, the Titans converted on a fourth down thanks to a 40-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Chase Mosleley to tie the game at seven.
Both teams exchanged failed drives after Stansbury’s failed field goal attempt and an Olympus third and out. As the clock expired on the first quarter, the Stallions returned a punt to start the second quarter with the football.
At the start of the second quarter, Olympus made another defensive stand against Stansbury, as the Stallions were unable to convert on a fourth-down conversion. The Titans were unable to put anything together on their next possession either, after the quarterback threw the ball away and into the hands of Bracken Matthews.
Capitalizing on the turnover, Stansbury once again brought the ball down the field and it was Harris who drove in a three-yard run to put the Stallions ahead 14-7.
Things only got worse for the Titans as the half was winding down, with a failed drive leading to a lengthy Stallions drive. In the final four minutes, Stansbury brought the ball down from midfield and found itself in scoring position with less than 30 seconds remaining.
With 21 seconds left, the Stallions converted on a third-and-three when Harris tossed a short pass to Helu to put the team up 21-7. The score held as both teams went into the half.
As the players headed to the field to start the second half, the Titans were set to receive the ball and get a chance to cut into Stansbury’s 14-point lead. Instead,the Titans found itself once again unable to put any points on the board. After punting the ball away following a three-and-out, Olympus started to let the game get away from them.
During the Stallions’ first possession of the half, Wilson exploded with a 35-yard run to open the drive. Following another first down, Harris found receiver Trent Jones in the end zone and completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 28-7.
Things really began to go into a free-fall for Olympus when its quarterback threw an interception into the hands of Trent Jones. Stansbury took advantage of the turnover and Wilson found himself with the ball in the end zone again, this time on a two-yard rush to extend the lead to 35-7.
The Stallions didn’t let off the gas, pressuring the Titans on the next drive and running the ball back to post an insurmountable 42-7 lead on the back of another passing touchdown thrown to Jones. With the lead being so wide, the mercy rule took effect and Olympus found itself facing a running timeclock.
With no answer to Stansbury’s offensive onslaught, and the clock working against the team, the Titans saw its season come to an end. Conversely, the Stallions went on to advance to the semifinals with the 42-7 win.
Stansbury will face the Lehi Pioneers next Friday, when both undefeated teams head to Rice-Eccles Stadium to play a semifinal game on the University of Utah campus. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.