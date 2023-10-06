During a Thursday-night road game at Murray High, Stansbury’s football squad put the Trojans in their rearview early and never looked back during their 47-0 rout.

After going ahead 13-0 in the first quarter, the Stallions finished the first half leading 33-0 on the heels of four rushing touchdowns and a 33-yard touchdown pass off the arm of Coleman Dearden who found Bracken Matthews.

The team kept the ball rolling in the third, extending their lead to 47 points after Dearden drove in a 29-yard touchdown run, followed by a 17-yard pick-six by Max Olson. On the night Dearden threw for 108 yards on 12-26 passing completions.

Defensively, Stansbury allowed 16 total yards, holding Murray to 21 in the air and stifling them for negative yardage (-5) on the ground.

