Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Ainsley Thurber blocks a shot

January 13, 2022
Stansbury girls bury Tooele 51-17

 

 

After Tooele cut Stanbury’s lead to 18-12 early in the third quarter, the Stallions outscored Toooele 33-5 the rest of the game to defeat the Buffaloes on the Stallions’ floor Wednesday night 51-17.

The Stallions’ Ainsley Thurber connected on six 3-pointers in the game and scored 20 points to pace Stansbury. It was the most 3-pointers for Thurber this season, after hitting five against Jordan, four against Wasatch, and four against Cottonwood.

Stansbury improved to 6-8 on the season, and the Buffaloes fell to 0-10.

Stansbury scoring: Thurber 20, Sarah Gatluak 9, Brooke Jensen 8, Tailor Palmer 6, Phoenix Ludwig 3, Gracee Alder 3, Kaylee Winder 2.

Three pointers: Thurber 6, Jensen 1, Ludwig 1.

Tooele scoring: Alyssa Murray 6, Lolo Helu 5, Breanna Beer 4, Mercedes McKinely 2. Three pointers: Helu 1.

Stansbury plays at Cedar Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Tooele hosts Hillcrest on Friday, Jan. 14.

mwatson@tooeletranscript.com

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top