Stansbury girls bury Tooele 51-17

After Tooele cut Stanbury’s lead to 18-12 early in the third quarter, the Stallions outscored Toooele 33-5 the rest of the game to defeat the Buffaloes on the Stallions’ floor Wednesday night 51-17.

The Stallions’ Ainsley Thurber connected on six 3-pointers in the game and scored 20 points to pace Stansbury. It was the most 3-pointers for Thurber this season, after hitting five against Jordan, four against Wasatch, and four against Cottonwood.

Stansbury improved to 6-8 on the season, and the Buffaloes fell to 0-10.

Stansbury scoring: Thurber 20, Sarah Gatluak 9, Brooke Jensen 8, Tailor Palmer 6, Phoenix Ludwig 3, Gracee Alder 3, Kaylee Winder 2.

Three pointers: Thurber 6, Jensen 1, Ludwig 1.

Tooele scoring: Alyssa Murray 6, Lolo Helu 5, Breanna Beer 4, Mercedes McKinely 2. Three pointers: Helu 1.

Stansbury plays at Cedar Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Tooele hosts Hillcrest on Friday, Jan. 14.

