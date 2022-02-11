Stansbury girls defeat region leader Cedar Valley

Stansbury handed Cedar Valley its first region loss of the season at home Thursday night on Senior Night 59-51.

Sarah Gatluak, Kaley Winder, Ainsley Thurber and Epa Tia played their final region home game of their high school careers. They were honored prior to the game.

The Stallions started to pull away with 7 minutes to go in the game. Tia scored inside on a sweet pass from Thurber, and scored again on an inside spin move to put the Stallions up 42-38.

After the Aviators cut the lead to 42-40, Tailor Palmer scored inside and was fouled on the play for 3 points to push the lead to 45-40. Reagan Richins assisted on the basket.

Cedar Valley responded with a 3-pointer to make it 45-43, but the Stallions answered with a foul shot from Tia and a putback from Palmer to maintain the lead at 48-43.

Down 52-46 with less than 2 minutes remaining, the Aviators started to foul to preserve time. But the Stallions were deadly from the line and hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final 2 minutes to put the game on ice. Stansbury hit 20-of-23 from the line for the game.

Thurber scored 17 with two 3-pointers while Palmer hit for a season-high 17 points, Tia poured in 15, Brooke Jensen 4, Gatluak 4, and Winder 2.

The Stallions play at Uintah on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and at Payson on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The 5A state girls tournament begins Tuesday, Feb. 22 at home sites.