Stansbury High brings back ‘Mamma Mia!’ for encore

Play will help Stallions take show on the road next week for two performances at Utah Theatre Association Conference ♦

For those who didn’t see Stansbury High School’s frolicking, audience participation, ABBA dance and songfest musical “Mamma Mia!” last month, or for those who would like to see it again — you’re in luck.

Stallion Drama will present “Mama Mia!” again in the SHS auditorium on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at a discount price.

“We were invited to put on the show two times next week at the Utah Theatre Association Conference in Ogden, so we are bringing ‘Mama Mia!’ back for an encore performance,” said SHS drama coach Glen Carpenter.

He said Monday’s performance would help with costs of taking the show on the road to the conference. It will also help fund future productions and purchase new equipment for the drama department.

Ticket prices for Monday’s “Mama Mia!” have been reduced by $2.

“We’ve lowered the ticket prices by $2 per person in hopes of having as many people attend as possible to help fund our program,” Carpenter said.

Some of the main actors in the play said presenting “Mama Mia!” has been a blast.

“I love the connection we are able to make with the audience through the familiar songs that they all know and love,” said Kimbell Duffin who stars as Donna in the play.

“It’s a huge crowd-pleaser, and by the end, everyone is on their feet dancing and singing with us,” Duffin said. “This show has seriously been a blast and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Sierra Adams stars as Tanya in the play.

“My favorite part about performing ‘Mama Mia’ is everything,” Adams said. “I get to sing, dance and spend hours on end with some of my favorite people. I have loved being a part of this department for four years.”

Landon Richins portrays Sky who is about to marry Sophie played by Emma Walker.

“I love the absurdity of the show, every scene has a small bit of dialogue followed by an ABBA song — and dance begins,” Richins said. “It’s just so much fun and silliness. I love being a part of this program.”

Carpenter said “Mama Mia!” was one of the most attended shows in the history of productions at SHS.

“I thought all of my students did amazing, and have heard nothing but positive comments from people who attended the show,” he said.

About 45 students act in the production.

Next week’s Utah Theatre Association Conference will be held at Weber State University Jan. 17-19. The mission of the annual conference is to let secondary education students and teachers have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of theatre, connect with theatre peers and professionals, and celebrate in the creation of educational theatre.

Universities throughout Utah and some schools from Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming, will be represented at the conference. A variety of workshops will be presented, too.

Carpenter said schools submitted proposals of shows they were willing to take to the conference.

“Since we were doing a show that’s popular to students and new for high schools to perform, we were chosen to present the show to the attendees at the conference,” he said.

Four high school plays will be presented at Bonneville High School during the conference.

Weber High School will perform “Newsies,” Fremont High School will present “Seussical” and Ogden High School will perform “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Stansbury High School has won five 3A state drama championships and finished third in 4A competition last year.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.stalliondrama.org

Cash prices at the door range from $5 to $6.50.

The school is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park.