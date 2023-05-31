Stansbury High graduates over 400

Over 400 Stansbury High School seniors walked across the stage at the Maverik Center in West Valley to receive their diplomas in a ceremony held in the Maverik Center at 6 p.m. on May 24.

The commencement began with a welcome message by student body president, McKay Anderson. The national anthem was sung by Boston Bean, Jacie Lewis, Courtnie Starr, and Kara Powers.

Gailynn Warr, Stansbury High School principal, recognized the 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian, and then Seth Squires, this year’s valedictorian, addressed his fellow classmates in a speech.

During his speech, Squires quoted Henry David Thoreau, an American poet.

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams and live the life you’ve imagined,” Squires quoted.

“There are lots of directions we can take from this point; There are lots of paths we can go down,” Squires told his fellow graduates. “We all have different paths from here. We’ve all had a lot of different paths that have led us to this point. I think it’s pretty neat that all of our paths have crossed here, even if just for a moment.”

After Squires, salutatorian Brent Beazer, gave a speech entitled “Journey Before Destination.”

“I would encourage you all in your plans for the future to look not towards whatever goals or great and distant things you want to do, but instead look towards who you want to become and the steps you’ll have to take to get there,” Beazer said. “I promise that if you do, the joy of the destination will be amplified beyond what you can imagine.”

The last speech was given by graduate Aleah Caldwell.

Caldwell talked about dreams, overcoming obstacles, and future growth.

“Despite all of the tears and struggles, breakdowns and the drama, we made it to the end,” Caldwell said. “Today marks an accomplishment we shall be very proud of … This may be the end of our high school education, but it is not the end of our quest for wisdom. Life is full of learning. Our failures and differences teach us to become better people; our broken crayons continue to color.”

After the speeches, retirees Colleen Carr and Laurie Anderson were recognized, and the senior choir sang “In My Life.”

Warr took to the stage to address the graduates.

“Your achievements, both big and small, have helped shape SHS and left a legacy for future generations for stallions,” Warr said. “As you embark on the new chapter of your lives, remember the journey ahead will be filled with both triumphs and challenges. Life has a way of testing us, of pushing us to our limits, but it’s during these moments that we truly discover who we are and what we are capable of … Be bold, be resilient, and above all, be true to yourselves.”

Warr presented the class of 2023 and the graduates were accepted by Scott Bryan from the school board before they walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.