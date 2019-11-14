Stansbury High musical delves into the concept of immortality

“Tuck Everlasting” opens Friday night at Stansbury High School.

The musical is based on the American children’s novel written by Natalie Babbitt and published in 1975. It explores the concept of immortality, which might not be as desirable as it appears. The novel has sold over 5 million copies and has been called a classic of modern children’s literature.

Bailey Higgins plays one of the lead characters in the play — 11-year-old Winnie Foster.

She said her fellow cast members love the musical.

“When you watch this show, you can see how much we love the story and its meaning,” Higgins said.

Winnie yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined, according to a synopsis of the play.

Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, and she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventures unfold, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

“I love playing this character because she is so full of life,” Higgins said. “She’s so innocent and curious.”

Other stars in the show include Connor Welch as Jesse Tuck, Logan Bishop as The Man in the Yellow Suit, Landon Richins as Miles Tuck, Reagan Corbet as Mae Tuck and Bridger Fogg as Angus Tuck.

“Jesse Tuck is different from his brother Miles,” Welch said. “Jesse likes to enjoy life even though he can’t have friends. He is a fun character to experiment with; I’ve never seen a character like this before. I’m so excited to bring the audience into the world of “Tuck Everlasting.”

Landon Richins said playing Miles Tuck was a humbling experience.

“I love playing this part because of the depth of the character. It is a very somber experience to put myself into the shoes of someone who has suffered so much loss,” Richins said.

“I love Tuck Everlasting’s message: That in order to truly live we must die,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of another production and invite everyone to come and experience this show.”

The play runs Friday, Saturday and Monday and also on Nov. 21, Nov. 22, Nov. 23, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. It begins at 7:30 p.m each night. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Matinees are scheduled for both Saturdays at 2 p.m. with doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Discounted tickets are available at www.stalliondrama.org. Tickets purchased at the door range from $5.50 to $8.50 for cash sales. The school is located at 5300 N. Stallion Way in Stansbury Park.