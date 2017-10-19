Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Stansbury’s boys cross country team hold the Class 4A state championship trophy the Stallions won on Wednesday afternoon at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake. Stansbury took the top spot with a score of 80, followed by Pine View with a score of 89.
  • Dylan Bryant finished in 16th place in Class 4A with a time of 16 minutes, 10.9 seconds.
  • Stansbury senior Josh Wintch with the fifth Stallion to cross the finish line, finishing 23rd overall in 16:23.9.

October 19, 2017
Stansbury High School — 2017 Boys Cross Country Champions

