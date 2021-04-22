Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Stanbury High School Drama took first place in the Theatre State Festival held April 17. This is the sixth year that SHS Drama has placed first in the state overall school sweepstakes .

April 22, 2021
Stansbury High School Drama individual state results

While Stansbury High School took overall first place in the 2021 state theatre festival, individual SHS drama students placed in the individual competition. The individual place winners were:

In the Humorous Monologue category: Owen Pashley, Spy School, 1st place; Dylan Slaugh, Ubu, Superior; Sydney Blanchard, Audition, Superior.

In the Dramatic Monologue category: Sydney Howarth, Spare Parts, Superior.

In the Classical Scenes category: Kenzi Izatt and Nora Carman, As You Like It Act III Scene II, Superior;  Sophie Mackay and Haley Welch, Tartufe, 3rd place; Mikayla Adams and Gabriel Gore, Taming of The Shrew, Superior.

In the Contemporary Scenes category: Connor Welch & Caden Terry, 15 Minutes of Clown Fame, 3rd place; Joshua Matheson, Thomas Humphrey and Kayla McConkey, The Star Spangled Girl, Superior; Preston Nelson and Jacie Lewis, Mutually Assured Destruction, Superior; Bethanie Cooms and Anastasia Robison, Death of A Snowman, Superior.

In the Pantomime category: Julianne Ferguson/Jamie Eldredge, That time of Month, Superior; Angelina Bailey/Connor Webb, Take 10, 1st place; Emmie Hays and Taylor Gable, And They Were Roommates, Superior.

In the Musical Theatre category: Skyley Gutierrez, The Great Comet — No One Else, Superior; Bailey Higgins, Spitfire Grill — Shine, Superior; Avery Green, Chaplin —  All Falls Down, Superior; Calvin Hamilton, The Prom — Barry’s Going to Prom, 1st place.

In the Costume Design category: Meg Loader, Pirates of Penzance, 1st place. 

In the One Act Play category: The Bardy Bunch, Superior Play; Calvin Hamilton, Best Character Actor for Keith Partridge; Bailey Higgins, Best Character actress for Cindy Brady.

