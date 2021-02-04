Stansbury High School drama presents “Emma, A Pop Musical”

Limited seating, advance tickets required ♦

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama will bring the musical “Emma, A Pop Musical” to the stage.

The show will open on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., with performances continuing on February 6, 8, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on February 6.

Seating is extremely limited for this show and all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.stalliondrama.org. No tickets will be sold at the door, all tickets holders must wear masks the entire time and all social distancing rules will apply.

This new adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel is conceived by Eric Price and includes music by legendary girl groups and iconic female singers from the Supremes to Katy Perry to Shania Twain to Pat Benatar.

Emma, a senior at Highbury Prep, is certain she knows what’s best for her classmates’ love lives and is determined to find the perfect boyfriend for shy sophomore Harriet by the end of the school year. But, will Emma’s relentless matchmaking get in the way of finding her own happiness? Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, this sparkling new musical features the hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers from The Supremes to Katy Perry. Girl power has never sounded so good!

Stansbury’s production is produced through the Beginning Musical Theatre Class at the High School and features over 40 ninth and tenth grade students in lead roles including Haley Welch and Jacie Lewis starring as Emma Woodhouse and Ethan Weckerly as Jeff Knightley.

Also featured are Maggie Whiting and Elena Cox as Harriet Smith and Julianne Ferguson and Bentley Jenks as Jane Fairfax.

