Stansbury High School presents ‘Disney’s High School Musical!’

Stansbury High School’s production of “Disney’s High School Musical” opened on Tuesday night and will run nightly through Saturday, April 9.

The Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on the SHS stage with Stallion drama quality.

Watch and listen as Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

The show opens with the first day after winter break at East High.

The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year.

Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High.

They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Stansbury’s production stars Connor Welch as Troy with Abigal Kiernan as Gabriella. Raine Eldredge is Sharpay and Preston Nelson plays the role of Ryan.

The show runs nightly until April 9 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Ticket Prices range from $5.50 to $8.50 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.stalliondrama.org.