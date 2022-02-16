Stansbury High School presents ‘Hamlet’

...Literally, on the stage ♦

If you’ve only heard of William Shakespeare’s classic “Hamlet,” or if it’s been years since you read “Hamlet” during a college English literature class, now is your time to become reacquainted with the powerful tale of revenge.

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama will bring “Hamlet” to it’s stage beginning Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Performances will continue on Feb. 19, and 23-26.

The audience will be seated on the stage in black box style, creating an intimate connection between the cast and the audience as emotions flow as the story of Hamlet unfolds.

This is the piece Shakespeare wrote that begat the “To be, or not to be” soliloquy.

“The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark,” often shortened to “Hamlet” is a tragedy written sometime between 1599 and 1601. It is Shakespeare’s longest play, with 29,551 words.

A collection of around 39 plays, 154 sonnets, three long narrative poems, and a few other verses have been attributed to Shakespeare.

Shakespeare’s plays have been translated into every major living language and are performed more often than those of any other playwright. Although most of his work was produced between 1589 and 1613, Shakespeare’s works continue to be studied and reinterpreted.

Set in Denmark, the “Hamlet” depicts Prince Hamlet and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.

Stansbury High Schools’s script was supplied by the Utah Shakespeare Festival. It was their touring production in 2016.

Stallion Drama’s production stars Robinn Bailey and Sophie Mackay as Hamlet and Raine Eldredge and Julianne Ferguson as Ophelia.

Appearing as Claudius are Conner Webb and Connor Welch, and as Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother, are Boston Bean and Mikayla Adams.

With the audience seated onstage with the actors, seating is extremely limited for this show. Advance tickets are available at www.stalliondrama.org. Tickets at the door range from $5.50 to $8.50 for cash sales.

