Stansbury High School presents “Matilda The Musical”

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama will open “Matilda the Musical” on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Performances will continue nightly, except Sundays and Wednesdays, at 7:30pm. Saturday Matinees will be at 2:00pm on both May 8th and May 15th.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey.

Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality.

Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing — the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp.

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Stansbury’s production is double cast and features Liberty Bishop and Amelia Ruggles as our title character. Calvin Hamilton is cast as Miss Trunchbull, Bailey Higgins as Mrs Wormwood with Connor Welch as Mr. Wormwood. Over 60 Stansbury High School, and local middle and elementary students round out the cast. This is a show perfect for the whole family, and you don’t want to miss it.

Again, performances will begin on May 7 and will continue nightly at 7:30 p.m., except Sundays and Wednesdays, until May 17. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on May 8 and May 15. Seating is extremely limited for this show and all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.stalliondrama.org.

No tickets will be sold at the door, all tickets holders must wear masks the entire time and all social distancing rules will apply.