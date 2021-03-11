Stansbury High School Presents “The Bardy Bunch”

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama will bring the regional premier of “The Bardy Bunch’’ to Stansbury High School’s stage beginning Thursday March 13. The show will run through March 16th.

This extreme mashup of The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet —among others — will perform nightly, except Sunday, at 7:30, with an added matinee on Saturday March 15 at 2 p.m.

Seating is extremely limited for this show and all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.stalliondrama.org. No tickets will be sold at the door, all tickets holders must wear masks the entire time and all social distancing rules will apply.

The Bardy Bunch: The War of the Families Partridge and Brady, is a musical-parody mash-up of a dozen Shakespeare plays, set in the 1970s and featuring the warring sitcom families.

They sing. They dance. They tell corny sitcom jokes and they kill each other in acts of jealousy, vengeance and rage.

The show features songs made famous on The Partridge Family and The Brady Bunch, including; “I Think I Love You,” “It’s a Sunshine Day,” “I Woke Up in Love This Morning” and other groovy hits.

The Bardy Bunch premiered at the 2011 New York International Fringe Festival, where it played to packed houses and won an Overall Excellence Award for Outstanding Ensemble. It went on to play a sold-out, limited Off-Broadway run at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in the spring of 2014. In its brief run, the show won critical acclaim and gained cult status, with fans returning again and again.

Stansbury’s production features Calvin Hamilton as Keith Partridge, Abigal Kiernan as Laurie Partridge, Connor Welch as Greg Brady, Skyley Gutierrez as Marcia Brady, Caden Terry and Kayla McConkey as Mike and Carol Brady and Kenzie Izatt as Shirley Partridge. Stansbury’s drama director Glen Carpenter makes an appearance as Sam The Butcher.

