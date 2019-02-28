Stansbury High School students present Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’

Actors in Stallion Drama’s production of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” said they have been challenged by the task.

“Preparing for this show has been completely different than anything I’ve ever done. It’s been a lot of fun, and a lot of work,” said Madison Dunyon who plays lead character Rosalind in the play.

“Sometimes it feels as though I’m learning a second language. This show has pushed me to be a better actress than I knew I could be,” she said.

The play opens at Stansbury High School on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee and evening performance on Saturday, and a fourth and final show on Monday night.

Cameron Cain stars as Touchstone in the play.

“It’s like learning a new language, but it’s still English. The audience will most likely not understand what you’re saying, so acting has to sell the silliness of the show and the silly love stories in it,” Cain said.

“Old English is so different than how we talk nowadays. So you have to push the story even harder,” said Elly Warby, who plays Celia in the play. “Every movement and facial expression has to be clear or else people will be confused. It’s definitely one of the hardest things you can do as an actor, but the payoff is twice as sweet if the audience takes something out of it.”

The play is one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. It is an entertaining and touching exploration of life, death, love, family and the bonds that tie us together.

“We are performing an edit of the show prepared by Madison Ford, a former student who graduated in 2010,” said drama teacher Glen Carpenter. “She also went on to study at SUU and worked with the Educational Outreach program at the Shakespeare Festival. She currently lives in Salt Lake and acts for regional theatres including the Utah Shakespeare Festival and Hale Centre Theatre.”

Carpenter said he loves Shakespeare and loves to give his students a challenge.

“Since Shakespeare is written in Olde English, it’s sometimes hard for today’s students to grasp the meaning of the story, my focus is entirely on telling the story. Yes, you are speaking ‘Shakespeare,’ but as an actor, if you understand your character and their motivations and intentions, you can make the story completely meaningful and relatable to anyone,” Carpenter said.

Discount tickets for the show can be purchased at stalliondrama.org. Cash prices at the door are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for non-SHS students and seniors and $5.50 for SHS students and children under 12.

SHS is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park.