April 25, 2019
Stansbury High student dies in West Valley car crash

An 18-year-old woman from Tooele County died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor on Wednesday night, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

A westbound car ran a red light at 6200 S. Mountain View Corridor and was struck on the passenger side by a southbound vehicle.

An 18-year-old female passenger, identified by West Valley police as Talia Littlefield of Tooele, died on the scene.

Drivers of both vehicles were transported with non-life threatening injuries, according to WVPD.

Littlefield was a senior at Stansbury High School according to Scott Rogers, Tooele County School District superintendent.

“The Stansbury High School community is heartbroken at the loss,” he said.

The Tooele County School District crisis counseling team, supported by counselors from Valley Behavioral Health and the Utah State Board of Education, are at Stansbury High supporting students and staff, Rogers said today at press time.

 

