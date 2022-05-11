Stansbury Hope Squad gets big check

The LIfe’s Worth Living Foundation presented the Stansbury High School Hope Squad with a check for $7,285 on Monday afternoon — along with a pizza party.

The funds were the Hope Squad’s share of funds from Life sorth’s Living April 16 Walk-A-Thon. They also included a matching donation from Tooele County, presented by Gary Dalton, Tooele County’s human services director.

“I am grateful for this community and especially for the Hope Squad,” said Toni Broadhead. Stansbury High School Hope Squad advisor. “They put their heart and soul into everything they do. It was hard raising money this year. It’s been hard for a lot of charities. We just keep showing up and doing what we can. It is amazing what you can accomplish when you are supported by your peers and your community. Hope squad has some of the most resilient humans.”

Around 50 participants took part in the Walk-A-Thon.