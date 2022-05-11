Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Gary Dalton, Tooele County human services director; Chris Sloan, LIfe's Worth LIving board member; Carol Johnson, Stansbury High School Hope Squad advisor; Toni Broadhead, Stansbury High School Hope Squad advisor; Jon Gossett, Life's Worth LIving president; Tracy Gossett, Life's Worth Living board. After this photo was taken, the amount of the donation was corrected to $7,285.
  • Stansbury High School Hope Squad with advisors, Learning for LIfe board members, and Gary Dalton, representing Tooele County.

May 11, 2022
Stansbury Hope Squad gets big check

The LIfe’s Worth Living Foundation presented the Stansbury High School Hope Squad with a check for $7,285 on Monday afternoon — along with a pizza party.

The funds were the Hope Squad’s share of funds from Life sorth’s Living April 16 Walk-A-Thon. They also included a matching donation from Tooele County, presented by Gary Dalton, Tooele County’s human services director.

“I am grateful for this community and especially for the Hope Squad,” said Toni Broadhead. Stansbury High School Hope Squad advisor. “They put their heart and soul into everything they do. It was hard raising money this year. It’s been hard for a lot of charities. We just keep showing up and doing what we can. It is amazing what you can accomplish when you are supported by your peers and your community. Hope squad has some of the most resilient humans.”

Around 50 participants took part in the Walk-A-Thon.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

