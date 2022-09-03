Stansbury improves to 4-0 after 48-8 victory over Uintah

Consistency was the name of the game Friday night, as the Stansbury Stallions stayed undefeated after a road victory against the Uintah Utes.
Stansbury opened the scoring with about seven minutes to go in the first quarter, then followed up with another touchdown two minutes later to pull ahead 14-0. The Stallions’ defense shut the door on Uintah during every one of its drives, forcing the team to punt the ball away and get no points on the board.
Things remained the same in the second quarter, as the Utes failed to gain any significant ground against Stansbury and the Stallions maintained a steady offensive production. A rushing touchdown by Mateaki Helu padded the lead to 21-0 halfway through the second, which was later followed up with another late score to put the team up 28-0 at the half.
Stansbury left Uintah in the dust during the second half, keeping the team out of the endzone for the majority of the third and fourth quarters. In the meantime, the Stallions kept with their two-touchdown pace in the third and racked up six points in the final frame.
When Uintah did finally score, with two minutes remaining in the game, Stansbury had put the game out of reach and came away with a 48-9 victory. The win puts Stansbury at 4-0 after the team’s first region game. The Stallions stay at home again next week, when they face Hillcrest on Sept. 9. Kick off is at 7 p.m.