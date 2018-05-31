Stansbury Lake going to the dogs on Sunday

When Charles Prows started Dogs’ Day on the Lake six years ago, he was just looking for an opportunity for his own dog to swim in Stansbury Lake with a few other dogs.

From modest beginnings, the annual event is now expecting more than the approximately 75 dogs that attended last year. On Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., dogs will take over the shore and lake behind the Stansbury Clubhouse and swimming pool.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring water toys, poop bags and sunscreen for the four hours.

Prows, who owns Kibbles & Cuts in Stansbury Park and Sandy, said the event is popular in part due to there being few off-leash areas in the county. When everyone first arrives at Dogs’ Day on the Lake, the owners can be apprehensive about their dogs getting too wet and wild, but that changes, he said.

“Gradually over the course of the event, people get more relaxed,” he said.

Some dogs like to swim the whole time, others play fetch in the shallows or stick to the shore, Prows said. He said one woman brings her cat; two other ladies have brought pomeranians in dresses.

By holding the event on Sunday early in June, the dogs get their day at the lake with less impact on all the human-related activities on the lake the rest of the year, Prows said.

In addition to Kibbles & Cuts, the event is sponsored by Kung Fu Canine, a behavioral dog training business in Tooele. Prows said Kung Fu Canine provides 10 volunteers with training in dog body language and behavior to police possible conflict between attendees.

Dogs’ Day on the Lake is also sponsored by Barkworthies, an all-natural dog treats business and Nulo Pet Food.