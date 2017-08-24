Stansbury Lake: ‘Unique feature in county, state and beyond’

Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series that explores the history, ecology and future of Stansbury Lake.

On any given summer afternoon in Stansbury Park, the lake shore is busy with people swimming, kayaking or fishing.

Stansbury Lake, which covers about 110 acres, is now a recreation hotspot for residents — as well as uninvited guests from Tooele County and beyond. The private, man-made lake is a unique feature in the community built with a simple original purpose: a water reservoir for the adjacent golf course.

Stansbury Park Service Agency Manager Randall Flynn said the golf course and lake were built together with that intent when developer Terracor began construction in 1969.

The lake was part of Terracor’s plan to build a Park City equivalent in the West Desert, featuring uniform and upscale housing, Flynn said.

“They saw the development value of putting homes around the lake and that’s why they designed it the way they did, with all the little cul-de-sacs that stick out into the lake,” Flynn said. “That gave them maximum water frontage that they could sell at a premium price.”

While Stansbury Park and its distinctive lake are unique in the state, Flynn said the community was inspired by another planned development — Westlake Village, California.

Like Stansbury Park, Westlake Village features a lake with a man-made island and development along the shore. Terracor used pictures of the community in promotion materials for Stansbury Park.

Longtime resident Glenn Oscarson said the service agency board took a trip to Westlake Village several years ago and the lake manager had a $2 million budget. The service agency maintains Stansbury Lake on a budget of less than $50,000.

Oscarson was one of the first residents in Stansbury Park and sold real estate for Terracor beginning in 1971.

“There was nothing natural at all about Stansbury Lake,” Oscarson said. “It was a flat piece of ground. There’s no stream that flows through it.”

Flynn said it appears construction on the lake began close to state Route 138 to get material out quickly. Another indication is the portions of the lake closest to the highway follow good practice and are dug about 12 to 15 feet deep.

As excavation continued, the lake becomes more and more shallow, Flynn said. It appeared the developer struggled digging in the heavy clay soils under Stansbury Park, he said.

Flynn said a friend and lifelong Tooele County resident told him about a summer job cleaning the clay out of construction equipment tires overnight, so they would be ready for the next day. The excavation equipment would lose traction as the clay soils packed into the tires’ treads.

Water in the valley flows toward Stansbury Park and there were several springs in the area, which also created difficult, muddy conditions, Flynn said.

“They just went shallower and shallower until they were done,” he said. “It was deep enough they could put water in it and sell homes.”

Many of the current problems with Stansbury Lake, including lake weeds, algae and poor water quality, can be attributed to its shallow depth, according to Flynn. The lake’s average depth is about 7 feet, he said.

“You don’t build shallow lakes if you want them to be sustainable,” Flynn said.

Before Stansbury Lake was constructed, the only standing body of water in the area was the spring-fed Mill Pond.

Flynn said developers originally planned to fill the lake using water pumped from the Mill Pond. Terracor promotional materials provided by Oscarson seem to indicate the developers considered the concept of combining the Mill Pond and lake into one body of water.

It quickly became evident the Mill Pond wouldn’t be a sufficient water source, Flynn said. Neither were natural free-flowing springs in the lake bed, which don’t provide nearly enough to keep it full.

“If that was our only water source, we’d just have a mud puddle in the bottom everywhere,” Flynn said.

Water from Rabbit Lane Ditch fills the ponds on the back nine of the golf course, which flows into the bigger lake, according to Flynn.

The Gordon Well was originally constructed to provide water to ponds on the front nine then send water to the Great Salt Lake, but is now the primary water source in Stansbury Lake, Flynn said. The water was originally diverted into Stansbury Lake by plugging the stormwater drain with sandbags but a diversion box was built within the last year.

The new diversion box sends water from the front nine ponds into the lake but can divert pollution or other contamination past the lake in case of an emergency, Flynn said.

The Gordon Well pumps water into the system that feeds the lake around the clock, according to Flynn. The service agency can also pump water from the Mill Pond into the lake for a 24-hour period once per week.

With no outlet, water in Stansbury Lake flows over a weir to ensure it doesn’t become stagnant, Flynn said. Keeping the lake elevation at 4,280 feet above sea level so water continues to flow, is important for the health of the lake, but challenging during hot summer days.

“On a 95-degree day, we’ll lose an inch of water off of the lake,” Flynn said. “So, it makes it difficult when you get these hot summers to put enough water in to keep it full.”

The health and conditions in the lake have fluctuated over the years and so has the recreational uses by residents and other guests, Flynn said.

Two of the most popular uses of the lake now — fishing and swimming — were not the intended recreation on the lake. Instead, sailing was, and there was a good population of sailors in the early history of Stansbury Park, Flynn said.

The Stansbury Cup regatta was created to promote the community’s ties to sailing and had good initial participation, Flynn said. At the Stansbury Days this past weekend, however, only two sailboats entered.

Flynn said as more homes have been built along the edge of the lake, there is essentially a wind wall around the lake that limits sailing.

“What’s happening in the lake has really changed a lot,” he said.

With recent lake weed growth, kayaks, paddleboards and canoes have become the most popular watercraft, Flynn said. Electric motors were approved in the early 2000s after a one-year trial but no gasoline engines are permitted on the lake.

Flynn said he has found old “No Swimming” signs in bushes around the lake, indicating early prohibitions. He also said he has found no records to indicate the lake was originally stocked with fish.

Wherever the fish came from, Stansbury Lake became a popular destination for anglers in the county and beyond, according to Flynn. The state Department of Wildlife Resources managed the fish and other wildlife on the lake until 1998.

By that point, the lake was seeing so much recreational use by people outside of the community that residents requested the service agency privatize the lake to restrict use, Flynn said. The south and west sides of the lake weren’t heavily developed at the time, which exacerbated the issue.

“It was just open land and people were coming and setting up their campers and having fires and leaving their trash,” Flynn said. “… It became such a popular fishing place that it began to get trashed by a lot of people and the residents were concerned.”

The service agency has a private lake permit that is renewed every five years. Since privatizing the lake, catch-and-release fishing is free for residents and watercraft are restricted to residents and their guests, who must purchase permits.

The lake has seen increased use as more residents have joined the community and more homes have been built along the shore, Flynn said.

“It’s kind of evolved,” he said. “Now as people have built homes, they’ve found the recreational value of the lake. People swim in it now, people ice skate on it in the winter time.”

Winter use of the lake played a role in a memorable party on the island early in Stansbury Park’s history, Oscarson said. With roads blanketed in snow, guests brought food over prior to the party, loaded sleds and walked across the frozen surface of the lake.

By the time the party started in the evening, the roads were clear and everyone could drive, Oscarson said. About 45 years later, however, the unusual early trip sticks out in Oscarson’s memory.

As Stansbury Lake moves toward its 50th anniversary, much has changed. In fact, the lake no longer serves its intended purpose as a reservoir for watering the golf course.

“We found that the water that was coming in from the Mill Pond was too high in dissolved solids,” Flynn said. “When you put that kind of water on grass, it builds a crust and then the water can’t get down to the roots.”

Still, Flynn said the lake is a unique feature in the county, state and beyond.

“There’s nothing like it in Utah,” he said. “Matter of fact, there’s very few lakes like this anywhere in the western United States.”

