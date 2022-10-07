Stansbury lights up Payson football 52-14 to stay undefeated

During its second to last game of the regular season, the Stansbury Stallions football team looked to add yet another victory to its undefeated season. Heading into the game with an 8-0 record, the Stallions played visitors to the 4-3 Payson Lions.
Early in the first, the Lions got on the board first after recovering a Stanbury fumble and completing a 43-yard touchdown pass on the next play. However, the early 7-0 lead would not hold and the Stallions quickly turned the tide in their favor.
Following a Stallions three-and-out and a Payson fumble, Stansbury’s starting quarterback Ezra Harris rushed for a five-yard touchdown to even the score at seven points. Another defensive stand forced the Lions to punt the ball away, which resulted in another rushing touchdown by Harris. This time a 52-yard dash to pull the Stallions ahead 14-7.
Taking the one-score game into the second quarter, Stansbury and Payson exchanged failed drives in the first three minutes. Then, with a fourth and 16 situation, the Stallions tacked on another three points after kicker Luke Daynes sent a 33-yard field goal kick through the upright to put the team on top 17-7.
After surrendering another touchdown late in the second quarter, Payson managed to put together a scoring drive of its own with under a minute left in the half. After the clock wound down to zero, Stansbury took a 24-14 lead into the locker room.
Things started to get out of hand for Payson in the second half, as Stansbury went on to outscore them 28-0 over the final two quarters. Dylan Hamilton recorded two touchdowns, along with scores by Daynes and running back Brock Wilson to give the Stallions an insurmountable 52-14 lead that held to the end of the game.
With the win, the Stallions improve to 9-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the 5A Region seven. The team travels to Orem next Wednesday, when they face the Timpanogos Timberwolves for their final regular season game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.