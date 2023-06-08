Stansbury loses 4-2 to Grantsville in summer baseball match

A late-game defensive stand preserved a Grantsville Cowboys 4-2 lead to give the team its third win over the hosting Stansbury Stallions in the early stages of the summer varsity prep baseball league.

Both teams had a solid start to the game, with both sides recording a 1-2-3 performance in the first inning. The second inning proved problematic for the Stallions, as starting pitcher Easton Jones saw his pitch count climb fast. After walking three of the first six Cowboys batters at the top of the frame, Stansbury surrendered two runs on a groundout and wild pitch.

The Stallions managed to salvage the inning with a double play and flyout on those two runs, but Jones’ finished the top of the second with 45 pitches. Over the same span of time, Stansbury was unable to respond and Grantsville took a 2-0 lead into the next inning.

Stansbury cut into the Cowboys lead at the bottom of the third, when Colton Bryant hit a groundball single to send Talan England home and bring the score to 2-1 in favor of the visitors. However, this proved to be the only run scored through the next three stanzas.

Jones bounced back on the mound at the top of both the 4th and 5th innings, allowing only one single throwing six-straight strikeouts. The Cowboys did manage to extend their lead to 3-1, as a result of a Payton Cummings single that ended in a balk after he stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball.

Following a scoreless sixth inning, Grantsville tacked on another run at the top of the seventh to pull ahead 4-1 off a Hayden Hill line-drive single to score Kyle Brimhall. Having escaped the top of the frame with only one run allowed, the Stallions set the stage for what would become tense final moments of the game.

At the bottom of the seventh, Stansbury made an attempt to rally as Cowboys relief pitcher Stratton Orgil got into hot water early. After loading the bases on two walks and a single, the Stallions scored a second run on yet another run that advanced Cooper Clark and brought the deficit to 2-4.

Despite having the bases loaded for the next two at bats, Grantsville fended off the Stallions with two-straight strikeouts to take the 4-2 victory. Up next for the Cowboys is a home game against the Morgan Trojans on Thursday.

Stansbury is off until June 12, when they host the Bountiful RedHawks.

Team leaders

Grantsville:

Pitching:

Kyle Brimhall: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Stratton Orgill: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Mason Butler: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Batting:

Payton Cummings: 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Kyle Brimhall: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 0 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Stratton Orgill: 1 AB 1 R, 0 H, 0 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Hayden Hall: 3 AB, 0 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Stansbury:

Pitching:

Easton Jones: 6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Ivan Medina: 1 IP, 2, H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Batting:

Cooper Clark: 2 AB, 1 R, 0 H, 0 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Talan England: 2 AB, 1 R, 0 H, 0 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Easton Jones: 2 AB, 01, o H, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

Colton Bryant: 4 AB, 0 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K