Stansbury man charged with object rape and forcible sodomy

A Stansbury Park man is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court next Monday on charges related to an alleged sexual assault in July 2018.

Jack Earl Agnew, Jr., 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony object rape, one count of first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and one count of third-degree attempted forcible sexual abuse.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to speak with a victim advocate on a report of a sexual assault on July 18, 2018, according to the charging document. After speaking with the victim advocate about the alleged assault, which occurred in Stansbury Park, the deputy spoke with the victim.

The victim said a few days prior, she was at Agnew’s residence and he was arguing with his wife, the statement said. While the victim was staying with Agnew and his wife, she left the home as he was intoxicated and naked.

When the victim returned late that night, she heard someone whisper to come over to the couch in the dark, the documents said. She realized it was Agnew after she approached the couch and he grabbed her hand to attempt to make her touch his genitals.

The victim said she told Agnew he was drunk and couldn’t do that, which prompted him to let her go, according to the charging document.

After she went to her bedroom, the victim said Agnew came into her room about 20 minutes later and pinned her down, forcing her hand to touch his genitals, the document said. The victim said Agnew also sexually assaulted her.

At around 4 a.m., Agnew came back and sexually assaulted the victim again, the charging document said. The victim said Agnew digitally penetrated her and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

When investigators contacted Agnew, he said he was drunk and moved to the couch because he was too drunk to lie in bed, the charging documents said. He denied interacting with the victim in any way and said he doesn’t even get along well with her.

Agnew’s wife indicated Agnew moved to the couch because he was unable to sleep due to his intoxicated state, the document said. She said she covered him up with a blanket because he was nude and went back to bed; she said she didn’t hear anything during the night.

The forensic nurse who completed the sexual assault kit in the case said the victim had scratches and marks on her face, back and thighs, according to the charging document.

Agnew is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.