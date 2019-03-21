Stansbury man pleads guilty to aggravated burglary

A Stansbury Park man who was detained by a homeowner attempting to burglarize a home pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 3rd District Court Tuesday.

Nathan Steven Lundy, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree felony aggravated burglary. A misdemeanor theft charge was dismissed without prejudice.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a burglary on March 24, 2018, in Stansbury Park, according to a probable cause statement. Dispatch informed the responding deputy the homeowner had a suspect physically detained, identified as Lundy by his driver license.

When the deputy arrived, they observed the garage door of the home on Keel Court was open and the homeowner was lying on top of Lundy, the statement said. Lundy was about 5 feet from the steps leading into the home.

After Lundy was arrested, the deputy noticed Lundy’s movements and speech were slow and his eyelids were drooping, the probable cause statement said. He admitted to recently using heroin and taking Alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication, two minutes before entering the garage.

The homeowner told the deputy he heard a noise in his garage and when he went to investigate, he saw Lundy near the area where the tools were stored, the statement said. He also claimed Lundy threw punches at him once he saw him, before the homeowner restrained him on the ground. The homeowner said Lundy had tool boxes containing pneumatic nail guns and a hatchet, all from the garage, in his possession. The homeowner said Lundy entered through the unlocked side door.

Lundy is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on May 21 for sentencing before Judge Matthew Bates.