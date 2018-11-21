Stansbury man teaching in West Jordan charged with child abuse

A Stansbury Park man teaching in the Granite School District is facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge after he allegedly sent text messages to a student that made her anxious and miss school.

Brian Gene Fries, 40, is charged with a single count of misdemeanor child abuse involving physical injury. The charge was filed on Nov. 14 in West Jordan’s 3rd District Court.

An officer with the Granite School District met with the 15-year-old victim and her mother, and learned a teacher, identified as Fries, had been texting the victim between March 28 and Sept. 13, according to a probable cause statement.

In 168 text messages sent by Fries to the victim, he repeatedly asked her to come meet with at school when no other students would be there and texted “do you want to make out?”, the statement said. The victim said she was “freaked out” by the text and a follow-up text from Fries said the make out text had been sent in error.

The following day, Fries texted the victim to say the text referencing making out was not sent to the wrong person, according to the probable cause statement. Fries also texted the victim, “In fact you are more my FAVORITE than you know.”

Fries also sent photos of him with a teddy bear that had been given to him by the victim, the statement said.

The victim said there was no physical contact but “the situation was physically, mentally and emotionally” tearing her apart, the statement said.

Fries told police he didn’t remember how he got the victim’s phone number, the statement said. He admitted to texting the minor about making out but pointed out he texted them immediately afterward to explain it wasn’t meant for her.

Fries also admitted to texting the victim to tell her that she was more than his favorite student, the statement said. He consented to a search of his phone by officers.

A counselor at Taylorsville High School told the reporting officer the victim had come to her about the text messages from Fries, the probable cause statement said. The victim said the situation caused her a lot of anxiety and pain, and she stopped going to school regularly due to the anxiety.

The victim also said she had a hard time with male teachers because she feared it could happen again, according to the probable cause statement.

Fries is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Dec. 19 at 8:29 a.m. before 3rd District Court Judge William Kendall.