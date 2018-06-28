Stansbury moves ahead with biological treatment for lake

The Stansbury Service Agency board approved, with several stipulations, up to $35,000 for the installation of aeration equipment and microbiological treatment in Stansbury Lake during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The cost would include running electric to aeration equipment on the bottom of the lake, the equipment, including blowers and piping, and a microbiological treatment, which is primarily bacteria. A motion by Trustee Mike Johnson, which was approved unanimously, also included the stipulation that manager Gary Jensen follow the service agency’s procurement policy.

Michael Hughes of PureAg presented the possible solution, which was first introduced to the service agency board during its April 25 meeting. He said a pilot treatment on a Stansbury Park golf course pond that was heavily afflicted with algae has shown a reduction in the algae and is clear enough to see the bottom.

Hughes said the bacteria treatment would help remove nitrogen and other biological load from the lake, which slows the growth of lake weeds and algae. Lawn fertilizer is one source of the biological load that enters the lake.

During the April 25 meeting, Hughes said the bacteria for the treatment are grown in large vats, then applied directly to water in lakes or ponds.

Installing the equipment for aeration, including approximately 9,000 feet of pipe, is expected to cost between $20,000 and $25,000, Hughes said, with an annual cost of about $2,000 each year to apply the biological equipment.

Hughes told the service agency board it would take about one month to install the equipment and another month to see clear results from the treatment.