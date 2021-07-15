Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
Stansbury nips Tooele 5-4 in eight innings in 19u game

Stansbury edged rival Tooele 5-4 in eight innings Tuesday afternoon in the final regular season game in the 19u division of American Legion baseball at Stansbury Park.

Tooele jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but was unable to bring in any additional runs the rest of the game. Tooele pitcher Garrett Palmer looked sharp through the first three innings holding Stansbury scoreless until the Stallions scored twice in the fourth inning and twice in the sixth to tie the game.

Stansbury walked off with victory in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brandon Bastian walked and Hunter Leiter came on to pinch run. Leiter scooted to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cole Clinton and scored the winning run on a single by Jace Carroll.

Tooele ripped four singles and scored four runs in the top of the first inning off Stansbury starter Carroll. 

Bryson Byrd started the rally with a walk and moved to second on an error. Hagen Bowen singled to left followed by an RBI single from Zander Adams for the first run of the game. Palmer followed with an RBI single and then Jason Shubert singled home the third Tooele run. Carson Hendrix knocked a sacrifice grounder to bring home Tooele’s fourth run.

Stansbury finally broke through in the fourth for a pair of runs to slice Tooele’s lead in half. Carroll singled to center with Trenton Kennedy coming in to run for Carroll. Kennedy stole second and Will Hinton walked. Ethan Wayman pounded an RBI single and Trent Jones knocked a sacrifice fly for the second run.

Brandon Merritt ripped a single to left in the bottom of the sixth to get the Stallions started. He ended up at third after a wild pitch and sacrifice grounder by Daxton Nakken. Bastian doubled home Stansbury’s third run and Carroll knocked a single to bring in the tying run.

Stansbury almost ended it in the seventh, but Tooele turned a double play to end the threat.

Carroll pitched four and two-thirds innings striking out 10 and allowing four hits. Wayman and Evan Harris combined to pitch three and one-third innings and allowed no hits.

Adams and Hendrix pitched in relief of Palmer.

Both Tooele and Stansbury will play in the 17u state tournament. Stansbury will also play in the 19u state tournament.

 

