Stansbury OKs funds for golf course equipment, improvements

The Stansbury Service Agency board approved up to $280,000 in new landscape and irrigation equipment for the Stansbury Golf Course during its meeting last Wednesday night.

The expenditures include up to $140,000 for a new fleet of mowers, including an 11-foot mower with a bid price of $51,995, to maintain grass on the golf course. Service agency general manager Gary Jensen said the old mowers, which range from seven to 11 years old, need to be replaced.

“That equipment over there is rough,” Jensen said.

The old mowers would be repaired and kept for backup once the new mowers are purchased, according to Jensen.

Trustee Glenn Oscarson brought up the need for a separate enterprise fund for the golf course to track income and expenses. Trustee Brenda Spearman said the service agency may be able to create the enterprise fund for the next budget cycle.

The board unanimously approved up to $140,000 for the equipment purchases, based on the bid price of $135,185 for the mowers, on a motion from Spearman and seconded by trustee Cassandra Arnell. Trustee Mike Johnson was absent.

Later in the meeting, the board approved additional spending up to $140,000 for irrigation equipment at the golf course. Jensen described a number of problems with the golf course, including a need to upgrade the sprinkler controllers and valve boxes, and an electrical problem on the back nine that requires the sprinklers to be run by a portable generator.

Jensen also said there are areas of the course that need to be reseeded where there is no grass.

The service agency took direct control of the golf course last December after it had previously been leased out. The former leasee, Jeff Green, is now the superintendent of the course.

The board approved the golf course irrigation expenditures on a motion from Oscarson and seconded by trustee Aaron Spilker. The vote was 5-0, with Johnson absent.