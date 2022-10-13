Stansbury outpaces Timpanogos to remain undefeated

In what wound up being a shootout, of sorts, the Stansbury Stallions football team defeated the Timpanogos Timberwolves to finish the regular season with a 10-0 record.
During the first quarter, both teams took turns putting points on the board, with Timpanogos scoring the game’s first touchdown five minutes in. Stansbury didn’t take long to respond, as kicker Luke Daynes sent a 23-yard field goal through the uprights to bring the score to 7-3 in favor of the Timberwolves.
Toward the latter minutes of the quarter, each team put up big yard plays to set themselves up for short yardage touchdowns. After receiving the ball off a Timpanogos punt, Stallions quarterback Ezra Harris completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to put Stansbury ahead 10-7.
Not to be outdone, the Timberwolves returned the ensuing kick 75 yards and completed a third-down conversion with a 14-yard touchdown to regain the lead 14-10.
The scoring was burst wide open over the next two frames, especially for Stansbury, as the Stallions outscored Timpanogos 61-21 during the second and third quarters. Things settled down in the fourth, with the Timberwolves recording the quarter’s only eight points, but Stansbury’s scoring onslaught proved to be difficult to overcome and the Stallions won 71-43.
Now that regional play has ended, Stansbury and the reset of the 5A teams will await Saturday’s tournament reveal. With the best record in the seventh region, the Stallions are guaranteed a top spot and will have a bye week on Oct. 21.