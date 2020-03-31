Stansbury Park amphitheater completion delayed

Completion date for an amphitheater in Stansbury Park has been extended to June of this year.

The amphitheater is located at the 7.12-acre Mill Pond Park commonly known as “snow hill” at approximately Country Club Drive and Clubhouse Drive.

According to Brenda Spearman, a member of the Stansbury Park Service Agency Board of Directors, the project is nearing completion. Electricity, power, and landscaping will be finished by the beginning of June.

On Nov. 7, 2019, the Stansbury Park Service Agency announced the project on their Facebook page.

The amphitheater will be an addition to the many amenities offered by Stansbury Park, according to Spearman.

“It can be rented out for weddings, community organizations, or parties,” said Spearman. “The area in front of the amphitheater will be grass and there are no seats. Local bands and smaller types of entertainment can also perform here.”

The theater will be available to residents of the park at a discounted price but offered to nonresidents and organizations as well.

The project, which cost $45,000 for all of the construction and landscaping, was paid for by grant money and tax dollars. Most of the money was grant money, according to Spearman,

Flags and fencing in the area are from a contractor building townhomes, not the amphitheater, Spearman said.

Future maintenance of the facility will be provided by the SSA, which currently manages other recreational facilities in Stansbury Park.

We are excited to have something else available for the community to use for personal events,” Spearman said. “The Stansbury Park Service Agency believes this will provide opportunities for the community to get together. This will be a fun time and we are looking forward to it.”