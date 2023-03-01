Stansbury Park and Tooele City listed as affordable places

Two communities in Tooele County made SmartAssets’ list of the 10 most affordable places to live in Utah.

Stansbury Park topped the list as #1, the most affordable place in Utah. Tooele City ranked as #8 in the electronic financial advising company’s eighth annual study of affordable places to live.

To find the most affordable places to buy a home, SmartAsset analyzed closing costs, real estate taxes, homeowners insurance, and mortgage rates across the United States. They included in their analysis all cities and census data places with a population of 5,000 or greater.

SmartAsset measured the total cost of owning a home using the average home cost in each city throughout a five-year period. That five-year cost was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability.

The most affordable places were those in which total housing costs were smallest compared to the median income in each area.

Each city was then indexed on a scale from 0 to 100, with the most affordable location receiving a score of 100.

While Stansbury Park was the most affordable community in Utah, it ranked #809 nationally in the SmartAsset study.

The most affordable community in the U.S. was Tuba City, Arizona with an affordability index of 100, according to the study.