Stansbury Park approves tentative $1.1M budget

Stansbury Park Service Agency office manager Miriam Alsup presented a $1.1 million tentative budget to the agency’s board during its meeting Wednesday night.

Service agency general manager Randall Flynn was removed from office on Sept. 27 and resigned after accepting a severance agreement on Oct. 10. With the position still vacant, Alsup prepared the tentative budget for the board’s review.

The budget is an increase of $44,264 over the 2017 approved budget, with the increase offset by an increase in property tax revenue and fees.

The board reviewed employee salaries during the same meeting, approving a 2-percent cost-of-living adjustment raise and a 1-percent raise for full-time employees. The board also approved higher starting hourly rates for seasonal employees.

Seasonal employees in maintenance or the grounds crew would have a starting wage of $12 per hour, while lifeguards will start at $8.25 per hour and those with Water Safety Instructor certification will start at $8.75.

The biggest change between the 2017 and 2018 budgets is in the capital projects fund, which was scaled back to $750,000 from $1.26 million. Alsup said the service agency is focused on maintenance of existing facilities and completing projects not finished in the past year.

Projects on tap for 2018 include $300,000 for the development of Schooner Park, $95,000 toward relining a golf course pond and $283,000 for trails.

The tentative budget was unanimously approved with minor amendments for increased employee wages and salaries by the board.

There will be a public hearing on the 2018 budget during the service agency’s next meeting on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., when the board is expected to vote on approval of the final budget.