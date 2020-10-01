Stansbury Park area law enforcement incident put two schools on lockout

Tuesday sheriff’s ‘operation’ lasted two hours ♦

A disturbance related to multiple vehicle robberies on Geneva Way in Stansbury Park on Tuesday caused students at two schools to be under “lockout” for two hours.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at an undisclosed location on Geneva Way on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to complete an operation related to vehicle burglaries, according to Lieutenant Norberto Aranda, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

Aranda said that there had been 21 reported vehicle burglaries in the month of September that could be traced back to the residence on Geneva Way.

The Grantsville City Police are still looking into the month of August to see how many vehicles were stolen.

Police from Tooele City, the Utah Highway Patrol, and Tooele probation officers were on scene until around 5 p.m. Tuesday completing the operation.

Due to the police activity, Rose Springs Elementary and Stansbury High schools were in a lockout from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., according to Marie Denson with the Tooele County School District.

The decision to put students under lockout was made in coordination with local law enforcement, she said.

A lockout is called when there is something dangerous going on outside of a school building, according to Densen,

When a lockout is underway, students and staff are brought into the building and the outside doors remain locked.

Inside the school, business as usual resumes.

A lockout is different from a lockdown. A lockdown is called when there is something dangerous going on inside of the building. A lockdown is only initiated when there is an active threat inside or very close to the building, according to Denson.

This is not what occurred on Tuesday, she said.