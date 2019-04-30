Stansbury Park man charged with sexual exploitation

A Stansbury Park man has been charged in 3rd District Court after he allegedly collected videos from a concealed device in a bathroom.

Jessie D. Ochoa, 23, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of misdemeanor voyeurism by electronic equipment.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched on a report of a suspicious recording camera found in the reporting party’s home in July 17, 2018, according to a probable cause statement. The suspicious device looked like a cell phone charger but had a hidden camera.

The reporting party told police they had viewed the contents of the recording device and found six videos taken by the recording device while it was plugged into an outlet in one of the residence’s bathrooms, the statement said. All six videos contained recordings of people using the bathroom, including three of residents and three of visitors.

A warrant was obtained for Ochoa’s laptop computer and other devices, the probable cause statement said. An additional 16 recordings, taken on the hidden camera, were found of residents and visitors using the toilet and shower.

A majority of the videos — 13 of the 16 total — were of unclothed people either preparing to use the shower or exiting the shower, according to the probable cause statement. Two of the recordings were of a fully nude juvenile using the shower.

All of the recordings from the hidden camera were made without anyone’s knowledge or consent, the statement said.

Ochoa was originally scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on Monday, but it was rescheduled to May 6 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates, as Ochoa is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail in a separate case.