Stansbury Park man dies in two-vehicle accident on SR-36

A Stansbury Park man died following an accident Monday morning on state Route 36 near Factory Flooring Direct.

Utah Highway Patrol identified Christopher R. Bryson, 35, as the deceased in the accident. Bryson was flown by medical helicopter to University of Utah hospital in extremely critical condition following the accident shortly before 9 a.m.

A silver Chevy Colorado pickup truck drifted from the left southbound lane of SR-36, traveling across the center turn lane and into oncoming traffic around 8:52 a.m., according to UHP. Bryson was driving a gold Subaru Impreza northbound in the left lane and was struck by the pickup truck.

The vehicles collided along the driver’s side and both came to rest in the northbound lanes of SR-36, UHP said. Traffic was diverted onto Canyon Road while SR-36 was closed for several hours in the aftermath of the accident.

The 60-year-old woman driving the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital in fair condition, according to UHP. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.