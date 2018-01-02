Stansbury Park man facing felony child abuse charges

A Stansbury Park man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly beat a 17-month-old child.

Justin Arryn Lawless, 26, is charged with second-degree felony child abuse with intent to inflict serious physical injury.

Tooele County Sheriff’s investigators were dispatched to Mountain West Medical Center on reports of child abuse on Dec. 16, according to a probable cause statement. The medical staff at the hospital said the victim had come into the emergency room with severe head trauma and was being transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The original call to dispatch was a report that the child had fallen and hit his head on the carpeted floor, the statement said. When law enforcement arrived, Lawless told them he had been with the child and heard a thump as he was leaving the bathroom.

Lawless said he saw the child lying on the ground, picked him up and ran downstairs to the child’s mother, according to the probable cause statement. The victim’s mother called 911 due to the child not being responsive and medical personnel transported the child to the hospital.

Investigators spoke with the emergency room doctor, who told them the child had a severe brain bleed and was taken to surgery, the statement said. A monitoring device was placed in the child’s head to track the internal pressure.

The victim’s injuries also included a scrape around the right eye down to the cheek, a scratch on the left side of his head by the ear and a bruise, according to the statement. The child was transferred to the intensive care unit following surgery and put into a medically induced coma.

The child’s mother said Lawless was upstairs with the child while she slept and heard a loud thump on the floor, which woke her up, the probable cause statement said. She said Lawless came running downstairs with the child shortly thereafter and she called 911 when the child did not respond.

The health and safety doctor at the hospital said the damage to the child’s head indicated the injuries were not caused by an accident but would continue the investigation, the statement said.

On Dec. 21, the health and safety doctor contacted Tooele County Sheriff’s Office investigators with his report. The report said the severe brain bleed was caused by severe trauma that wouldn’t happen from a fall from a couch, chair or countertop and was comparable to the injuries sustained by an unrestrained passenger in a 80 mph vehicle accident.

The doctor confirmed he did not believe the injuries were accidental and were done intentionally.

When investigators met with Lawless the same day, they informed him of the findings of the report, including the doctor’s belief the injuries were intentional, the probable cause statement said. Lawless told police he could not explain how the child got the injuries, though he was the only person with access to the child at the time they occurred.

Lawless made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Dec. 27 and he was assigned counsel and bail was set at $100,000.