Stansbury Park man sentenced to probation in Tooele City robberies

The Stansbury Park man arrested for robbing two businesses in Tooele City last month pleaded guilty to felony robbery charges in 3rd District Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 36 months probation.

Adam Reed Stewart, 32, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of second-degree robbery. Misdemeanor counts of theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed as part of the plea deal with the state.

Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates suspended two prison terms of one to 15 years for each robbery charge, which would be served concurrently. Instead, he sentenced Stewart to 36 months probation, with credit for 24 days previously served. Stewart will also have to repay the $70 stolen from the Carl’s Jr. on Main Street in Tooele, plus interest.

Tooele City police were dispatched to Carl’s Jr. on reports of a robbery around 8 a.m. on March 18 and during the investigation, officers were notified of an attempted robbery at Starbucks approximately 10-15 minutes prior. In both instances, a man passed a note to the cashier indicating he had a gun and wanted cash, according to Tooele City police.

The suspect, later identified as Stewart, received $70 in small bills from Carl’s Jr. and no cash from Starbucks, according to police.

The descriptions from employees at Carl’s Jr. and Starbucks matched, according to Tooele City police. Employees at both of the businesses said the suspect left in a white, four-door sedan.

Two employees at Carl’s Jr. identified the suspect as Stewart from a photo lineup, according to a probable cause statement.

After local police agencies were notified of the robberies and given the suspect’s description, Stewart was located by Grantsville City police when he pulled into the Family Dollar parking lot on Main Street later that day. Stewart was wearing clothing that matched the description given by the employees at Carl’s Jr. and Starbucks.

After being taken to the Tooele City Police Department, Stewart admitted to passing the note that claimed he had a gun, but denied having a gun, police said. No firearm was found in his possession.