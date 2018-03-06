Stansbury Park organizes free lake watch training

Stansbury Park residents interested in volunteering to help monitor Stansbury Lake can sign up for training this Thursday at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.

The free training, organized by the Stansbury Park Service Agency, will be conducted by Utah Water Watch, a water quality education and data collection program managed by the Utah State University Water Quality Extension.

There will be a lake care strategy and public comment meeting at 6 p.m., followed by the training which begins at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 9:30 p.m. Anyone looking to register for the class can call 435-797-2580 or email waterquality@usu.edu.

Attendees will learn about monitoring lake health, including the collection and reporting of water quality data. The service agency is looking to recruit at least five volunteers to collect monthly samples to gauge the health of the lake.

Lake monitoring involves checking for water quality indicators like temperature, pH level, turbidity and transparency, or harmful algal blooms, according to Utah Water Watch. The time commitment to participate in the training is about 30 minutes per site visit, with a minimum of one site visit for seven months of the year.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting that is interested in lake preservation and improvement efforts can contact the Stansbury Park Service Agency at 435-882-6188 or servicagency@stansburypark.org.

Stansbury Lake, which covers about 110 acres, was originally constructed as a reservoir for the adjacent golf course when construction began in 1969. The man-made lake suffers from lake weeds and algal blooms, which former Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Flynn attributed in part to its shallow depth.

The lake is filled using water from the Gordon Well and the adjacent, spring-fed Mill Pond. The service agency maintains a private lake permit, which restricts use of the lake to residents and their guests.